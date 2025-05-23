Greece sees 4.4 percent increase in Q1 tourism revenue, driven by non-EU arrivals

The figures suggest the country is on track for another strong year in its tourism sector, a key driver of the national economy, reported local news outlet Tovima.

Inbound tourist arrivals for the January-March period rose by 5.4 percent to approximately 2.46 million travelers. Growth was primarily fueled by an 11.7 percent increase in visitors from non-European Union (EU) countries, offsetting a 0.7 percent decline in arrivals from EU member states.

Travel receipts from non-EU residents climbed 8.5 percent in the first quarter, while earnings from EU residents edged up by 0.3 percent, the central bank reported.

However, travel receipts in March showed mixed trends. While total receipts rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year to 473.4 million euros (534.05 million U.S. dollars), average spending per trip declined slightly by 0.6 percent.

In 2024, Greece welcomed 40.7 million tourists, generating 21.6 billion euros in tourism-related revenue.

The positive Q1 performance comes as Greece continues to position tourism as a cornerstone of its post-pandemic economic strategy, supported by efforts to attract long-haul travelers and extend the tourist season. (1 euro = 1.13 U.S. dollar).

