Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Aidos Sultangali welcomed in Astana

They were greeted by a crowd of fans, a military orchestra, and Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, Serik Zharasbayev.

It is worth noting that Aidos Sultangali in the 60 kg weight class secured his victory in the final match by defeating Alisher Ganiev of Uzbekistan within a minute.

Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

He had previously won bronze medals at the 2018 and 2022 World Championships.

Looking at the history of Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestling, only three athletes have reached the top of the podium: Yuriy Melnichenko (two times), Mkhitar Manukyan (two times), and Bakhtiyar Bayseitov (once).