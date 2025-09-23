Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Aidos Sultangali welcomed in Astana
Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Aidos Sultangali, his fellow athletes, and coaches were welcomed at the Astana International Airport. The athletes and coaches of the national team were returning from the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
They were greeted by a crowd of fans, a military orchestra, and Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, Serik Zharasbayev.
It is worth noting that Aidos Sultangali in the 60 kg weight class secured his victory in the final match by defeating Alisher Ganiev of Uzbekistan within a minute.
He had previously won bronze medals at the 2018 and 2022 World Championships.
Looking at the history of Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestling, only three athletes have reached the top of the podium: Yuriy Melnichenko (two times), Mkhitar Manukyan (two times), and Bakhtiyar Bayseitov (once).