Great Wall section of Jiangjunguan to open to public

Following restoration work, emergency reinforcement and environmental improvement, the section in Pinggu District is scheduled to open as early as the end of 2026, according to the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau.

The Great Wall in Beijing, primarily built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), stretches over 500 kilometers across several districts. Pinggu District boasts rich resources with more than 200 sites spanning over 50 kilometers.

The pass of Jiangjunguan is the first major gateway at the eastern end of the Ming Great Wall within Beijing. A critical thoroughfare historically, it was a strategically vital location contested by military forces.

Shi Qiang, deputy head of the district's cultural relics management bureau, said recent preparations to open the previously closed section have included clearing weeds and laying gravel paths while preserving the structure's original features.

Promoting the opening of Great Wall sections and designating them as visiting areas is an important way to inherit cultural heritage, said Bi Jianyu, an official at the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau.

In recent years, several opened sections of the Great Wall in Beijing have integrated culture and tourism by tapping into their historical and cultural significance through activities such as night tours and study visits, transforming the resources into an advantage for development, Bi added.