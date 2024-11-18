Great Victory Day is important sacred date for people of Kazakhstan – Erlan Karin

The Kazakh delegation includes Vice Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Daniya Yespayeva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev, as well as heads of the leading Kazakhstani mass media.

During the two-day media forum described by Erlan Karin as “a good impetus for the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia”, heads of the leading Kazakh, Russian media outlets will discuss the current information agenda, as well as further colaboration in covering key events, including the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

“We have already agreed to hold the next forum in Kazakhstan. In Astana. Therefore, today’s event is a good impetus for our cooperation. On behalf of Kazakhstani delegation, I would like to express sincerest gratitude to our Russian friends for traditional hospitality and warm welcome,” said Erlan Karin in his welcoming speech.

Photo credit: Saparbek Zhaksylyk

He also congratulated Russia’s TASS News Agency on its 120th anniversary.

He said that on the personal instructions from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, “a large delegation of Kazakhstan arrived at the forum to demonstrate their respect, support and friendship.”

The forum participants, including Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the Russian President, pointed out that the meeting is taking place ahead of the state visit of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to Kazakhstan.

Erlan Karin expressed confidence that the Russian President’s visit would become a landmark event from the viewpoint of deepening the bilateral interaction and the two countries’ allied relations.

“Thanks to joint efforts, bilateral trade and economic cooperation is developing at a good a pace today. This is proved by solid indicators of trade turnover. Russia occupies one of the leading positions in terms of the volumes of investments in our country’s economy,” he noted.

Photo credit: Saparbek Zhaksylyk

Dmitry Peskov unveiled some details related to the upcoming state visit of President Putin to Kazakhstan, emphasizing that "without a dialogue between the two countries’ media outlets, no full-fledged interaction is possible."

According to him, the preparations for Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan are already at the final stage.

“Each time, the highest-level communication gives a new additional impetus for the development of our multifaceted cooperation,” Dmitry Peskov said.

In his words, on the eve of the visit, both presidents’ articles will be published in the leading media outlets of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Dmitry Peskov pointed out that “it is probably difficult to overestimate the role of media in our countries and it is difficult to overestimate the importance of dialogue between the two countries’ media.”

Another issue on the forum's agenda is the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

Erlan Karin said that events dedicated to this anniversary date will begin in Kazakhstan as early as January 2025.

“The Great Victory Day is an important sacred date for the people of Kazakhstan. We will always remember the unprecedented feat of our ancestors in the history of mankind,” he stressed.

“A lot of work has been done over the past five to six months. From January [2025 - editor's note], various events dedicated to this anniversary date will begin in our country. On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory Day in Kazakhstan, the names of legendary warriors and the Great Patriotic War heroes will be assigned to the degrees of Aibyn Military Order,” the State Counselor said.

Photo credit: Saparbek Zhaksylyk

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, in turn, stated the Agency’s readiness to freely provide rare photo materials.

“Possessing a large archive of wartime photographs, TASS will freely provide everything you need to implement any ideas for celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Kazakhstan. You can fully count on us. You know that all the legendary photographs, from raising the Victory Banner over the Reichstag by Yevgeny Khaldei to lesser-known images, are entirely at your disposal, because we achieved that Great Victory together,” Kondrashov said.

As part of the working discussion, the leaders of major media outlets of Kazakhstan and Russia are expected to discuss the current state of media, taking into account the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and a rapid growth of the social media world.