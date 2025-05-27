Grain depot explosion in Almaty region: All injured employees died

The company issued an official statement:

“With a deep pain and sorrow, we inform that our colleagues have died as a result of a tragic incident, which occurred May 23 on the territory of a fodder plant. This tragedy became a heavy blow to our entire company. We have lost not just employees, we have lost the people whose work, dedication and human qualities have left a significant mark on the life of the team,’ the statement reads.

The company assures that apart from insurance payments, the families of victims will receive additional financial assistance.

The company promises to bear all costs related to the organization of the funeral and to fully pay all possible debts of the employees.

“Each family will be provided with psychological and legal support,” the company adds.

According to the regional department of emergencies, the explosion occurred on May 23 at a flour production facility located in Jibek Joly of Karasai district. A fire broke out as a result of explosion of a dust-air mixture of grain waste located on the ground floor of the nine-story building of the second elevator. The fire spread across 1,377 square meters.

Over 100 firefighters and 31 units of specialized vehicles were involved in fire extinguishing.

"One person was rescued when extinguishing the fire on a stairwell. Four people were taken to the intensive care unit of the Karasai multidisplinary central district hospital," emergencies authorities say.

Almaty region’s healthcare department says that four people were brought to Karasai multidisplinary central district hospital, with severe burns, covering up to 70-80% of the body surface.

The condition of all of them was assessed as extremely serious. A 49-year-old man died on May 24.