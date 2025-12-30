Government’s legislative work plan for 2026 approved

A total of 12 draft laws are expected to be developed in the coming year. In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed senior government officials to strictly monitor the quality of each draft law and its timely submission to the Majilis.

“It is essential to maintain clear communication among government agencies. Approvals should move forward without excessive bureaucracy or prolonged review processes. Throughout the year, the Ministry of Justice must oversee the implementation of legislative instructions issued by the Head of State, the Presidential Administration, and the Government.” the Prime Minister said.

"Ensure their inclusion in planned or initiative bills in accordance with established procedures," Olzhas Bektenov noted.

Following the discussion, participants approved the Legislative Work Plan for 2026 and adopted the corresponding resolution