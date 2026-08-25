Government to review 2027-2029 socioeconomic development forecast

The agenda includes the country’s socioeconomic development forecast for 2027–2029 and the draft law On the National Budget for 2027-2029.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities for the 2027-2029 budget, namely accelerated construction of infrastructure and social facilities, including hospitals, children’s rehabilitation centers, and cultural and sports facilities. The Head of State also stressed the need to achieve economic growth targets by the end of the current year and ensure a balanced national and local budget.

The second issue on the agenda will be preparations for the upcoming heating season.

According to the Ministry of Energy, major repairs have been completed on 26 units of key equipment at power plants, including three power units, 14 boilers and nine turbines. Another 54 units of energy equipment are currently undergoing repairs.

In the power grid sector, 11,700 km of transmission lines, 294 substations and 2,501 distribution and transformer substations have been repaired. A total of 139 km of heating networks have also been renovated.

Under the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors, the Ministry of Energy has supported 137 projects aimed at upgrading heating networks.

A digital platform using artificial intelligence is being introduced to monitor coal supplies. The system will enable the tracking of fuel from extraction sites to end consumers.

In addition, the QazaqGaz group of companies has completed 91% of the planned preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter period, including work on main gas pipelines, gas distribution networks, and the formation of adequate gas reserves.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the implementation of the President's instructions on digitalizing Kazakhstan's transport sector.