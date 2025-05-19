Government spends 2.5 billion tenge on TPP repair in Kyzylorda

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed an appropriate resolution, Kazinform News Agency learned from primeminister.kz.

The funds will be directed to the Kyzylorda heat and power plant, the city's only heat supplier operating through 3 sources: main TPP, Southern and autonomous boiler stations.

Currently, the main equipment of the Southern Boiler Station is in a critical condition and operates without reserve capacity. The project for their reconstruction was launched in 2024, with 2.04 billion tenge allocated from the Government reserve, and 655 million tenge directed from the regional budget.

The completion of the project will let prepare for the upcoming heating season and ensure uninterrupted heat supply to the southern part of the city, namely to 197 residential buildings, 79 social and 69 commercial facilities.

Under the national project “Modernization of Energy and Utilities Sector,” the region plans to implement four heating network repair projects.