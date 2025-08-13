Government allocates 305 million tenge for Caspian Sea Research Institute development

Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov signed a corresponding decree.

The institute was established under the President’s directive to study the environmental problems of the Caspian Sea. The scope of its activity includes the estimation of fish population, development of the methods and technologies of their conservation, studying fish fauna, the causes of mass die-off of seals and their preservation.

The institute also specializes in studying the hydrological processes of the sea and monitoring its water level, analysing climate changes and their impact on eco-system, collecting and analyzing the water quality data, biological diversity and other parameters of Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea and its coastline.

The allocated funds will be spent on further development of the institute, and will enable to timely and effectively carry out research works in the fields of hydrobiology, hydrochemistry and hydrometeorology , satellite monitoring and in addressing other issues, a press release from the Government reads.