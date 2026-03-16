Google Maps adds AI chat feature and major navigation upgrade

The update combines Google’s mapping data with its Gemini models to create a more interactive and intuitive experience. Two major additions are being introduced: a conversational search feature called Ask Maps and a redesigned driving system known as Immersive Navigation.

Ask Maps allows users to ask detailed real-world questions directly in the app and receive personalized recommendations displayed on the map. Instead of manually searching through listings and reviews, users can request suggestions in natural language. For example, they can ask for nearby places to charge a phone without long queues, or find a public tennis court with lighting available at night.

The feature analyzes information from more than 300 million places in the Maps database and draws on reviews from over 500 million contributors. Results are personalized based on users’ past searches and saved locations. After receiving suggestions, users can quickly take action by booking restaurant reservations, saving locations, sharing them with friends or starting navigation.

Ask Maps is beginning to roll out on Android and iOS devices in the United States and India, with desktop support planned for a later release.

Google also introduced Immersive Navigation, the biggest redesign of its driving experience in more than a decade. The update adds a vivid three-dimensional map view that shows surrounding buildings, overpasses and terrain, while highlighting key road elements such as lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights and stop signs.

The system uses Gemini models to analyze imagery from Street View and aerial photos, helping drivers better understand their surroundings along the route.

Additional improvements include smarter zoom that provides a wider view of upcoming turns and lane changes, more natural voice instructions and clearer explanations of alternative routes. The app can also alert drivers to traffic disruptions such as construction or accidents using data from millions of daily updates contributed by the Maps community.

Another feature helps drivers during the final stage of a trip by previewing the destination area and suggesting nearby parking. As users approach, the app highlights the building entrance and indicates which side of the street to use.

Immersive Navigation is starting to roll out across the United States, with support expanding in the coming months to compatible Android and iOS devices, as well as vehicles using CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Google announced plans to bring more of its Gemini features to the Google Chrome browser.