Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at US$3,745.56 per ounce by 00:35 GMT, after hitting a 14-month low on Wednesday.

US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.1 percent higher to US$3,746.80.

Spot silver climbed 1.3 percent to US$45.61 per ounce, platinum rose 0.71 percent to US$1,381.04 and palladium gained 0.9 percent to US$956.25.

Gold prices extended losses for a third consecutive session last Thursday, falling around three percent to their lowest level in more than a year.