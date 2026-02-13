Gold bounces back from near one-week low
Gold rebounded on Friday, recovering from a nearly one-week low in the previous session, as investors awaited key US inflation figures for guidance on interest rate direction following robust jobs data that reduced expectations of rate cuts, WAM reports.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $4,982.59 per ounce, as of 0311 GMT, and has gained 0.4 percent so far this week. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.1 percent to $5,001.80 per ounce.
Gold dropped about 3 percent to a near one-week low on Thursday, breaking below the $5,000-an-ounce key support as selling pressure intensified after an equities rout.
Spot silver climbed 2.5 percent to $77.02 per ounce, rebounding from an 11 percent drop on Thursday, though it remained on track for a weekly loss of 1.2 percent.
Spot platinum added 1.7 percent to $2,034.41 per ounce, while palladium rose 2.2 percent to $1,653.0. Both metals were set to notch weekly losses.
At the close of January, gold futures rose by more than 2 percent, surpassing the $5,100 per troy ounce mark.