    Gold bounces back from near one-week low

    13:14, 13 February 2026

    Gold rebounded on Friday, recovering from a nearly one-week low in the previous session, as investors awaited key US inflation figures for ​guidance on interest rate direction following robust jobs data that reduced expectations of rate cuts, WAM reports. 

    Gold
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $4,982.59 per ounce, as of 0311 GMT, and has gained 0.4 percent so far this week. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.1 percent to $5,001.80 per ounce.

    Gold ⁠dropped about 3 percent to a near one-week low on Thursday, breaking below the $5,000-an-ounce ⁠key support as selling pressure intensified after an equities rout.

    Spot silver climbed 2.5 percent to $77.02 ⁠per ounce, rebounding from an 11 percent drop on Thursday, though it remained on track for a weekly loss of 1.2 percent.

    Spot platinum added ​1.7 percent to $2,034.41 per ounce, while palladium rose 2.2 percent to $1,653.0. ⁠Both metals were set to notch weekly losses.

    At the close of January, gold futures rose by more than 2 percent, surpassing the $5,100 per troy ounce mark. 

