Global trade to surpass $35 trillion in 2025 — UNCTAD

Despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions, rising costs, and uneven demand, trade continued to expand in the second half of 2025. UNCTAD projects a 7% year-on-year increase, adding $2.2 trillion compared to last year.

The report highlights that growth is being driven by higher trade volumes rather than price inflation, reflecting stable global demand.

The report also outlines that East Asia recorded the strongest export growth at 9%, with intra-regional trade rising 10%. Africa and South-South trade also showed robust gains, underscoring the rising role of emerging economies.

UNCTAD noted a growing trend of friendshoring and nearshoring — shifting trade toward politically aligned or geographically closer partners — which is reshaping global trade patterns.

Looking ahead, the agency forecasts slower growth in 2026, citing weaker global activity, rising debt burdens, higher trade costs, and persistent uncertainty.

It was earlier reported, Kazakh Government approved 2030 Trade Policy Concept.