Global tourists cut everyday spending to afford summer vacations

According to the survey, 74% of respondents across ten countries plan to travel this summer. At the same time, 77% said they are concerned about rising travel expenses. To make room in their budgets for a holiday, 61% of respondents are reducing discretionary spending in other areas, while nearly half (47%) intend to scale back their travel plans.

Despite financial pressures, vacations remain an important part of life for most respondents. More than eight in ten travelers said they particularly need a holiday this year, while 86% consider taking an annual vacation important.

Rising costs are also influencing travel preferences. Domestic travel remains the most popular option, with more than 40% of travelers planning to spend their vacation within their own country, choosing coastal areas, mountain destinations, rural retreats, or city breaks. The highest shares of domestic travelers were recorded in India, China, and the United States.

At the same time, tourists are becoming more cautious when choosing destinations. Every second respondent said that border restrictions and travel advisories could affect their plans. In addition, 72% expressed concern about the global situation, including conflicts and political tensions. Another 66% cited safety and security issues, such as crime, scams, and terrorism, as important factors in their travel decisions.

Beyond geopolitical risks, travelers are also worried about practical challenges. Nearly six in ten respondents are concerned about flight delays and cancellations, while more than half worry about potential health issues abroad, medical emergencies, and the loss of luggage or travel documents.

Against this backdrop, interest in travel insurance is growing. According to the study, around two-thirds of travelers have already purchased insurance or plan to do so before their trip. Among those purchasing coverage, 85% cited peace of mind and a sense of security as the main reason, while 84% pointed to reimbursement in the event of trip cancellation.

At the same time, travelers are not giving up on experiences. More than half plan to attend concerts, festivals, and other cultural events during their vacations, while over one-third are considering cruises, river journeys, and expedition-style travel. The findings suggest that even amid economic uncertainty, many people continue to view travel as an important investment in their wellbeing and memorable experiences.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Seoul welcomed 1.56 million foreign visitors in April, up 18.8% from the same month last year.