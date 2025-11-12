Global money supply reaches record $142 trillion

Economists note that the world’s broad money supply has surged by 446% since 2000, growing by more than $116 trillion. China currently holds about $47 trillion, while the EU and the U.S. account for $22.3 trillion and $22.2 trillion respectively. Analysts say this expansion, reflecting an average annual growth rate of around 7%, indicates large volumes of capital circulating through global markets.

At the European Bank Conference, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams suggested that the U.S. central bank may soon conclude its policy of Quantitative Tightening and could consider gradual asset purchases once liquidity levels stabilize. Market analysts expect the Federal Reserve could resume such measures as early as the first quarter of 2026, potentially marking the beginning of a new phase of Quantitative Easing.

BREAKING: Global broad money supply surged +6.7% YoY in September, reaching a record $142 trillion.



This measure covers 169 economies, representing 99% of global GDP.



Year-to-date, money supply has jumped +9.1%, driven by China and the US.



Since 2000, global money supply has… pic.twitter.com/WgjjA3TY9c — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 7, 2025

Observers believe that increasing liquidity could support a broad range of assets, including equities, commodities, and digital currencies. In particular, Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market are viewed by some investors as potential beneficiaries of expanding money supply and lower bond yields.

Despite recent volatility and cautious sentiment in digital asset markets, analysts note that liquidity-driven cycles often influence speculative investment trends. As global money supply continues to grow, attention remains focused on how renewed monetary easing might redirect capital flows across traditional and emerging asset classes.

Earlier it was reported that global demand for gold among central banks strengthened in the third quarter of 2025, with Kazakhstan emerging as the largest purchaser, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).