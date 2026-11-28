According to the Review of Maritime Transport 2026⁠, released by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on November 26, global seaborne trade grew by just 1.9% in 2025, compared with 3.9% in 2024.

The total volume of goods transported by sea reached 12.3 billion metric tons in 2025.

With more than 80% of global merchandise trade by volume transported by sea, disruptions to maritime transport could have far-reaching consequences for international supply chains, businesses and consumers.

Four major shipping corridors are under pressure in 2026: the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the Panama Canal. Disruptions along these routes are forcing vessels to travel longer distances, increasing fuel consumption, insurance premiums and transportation costs.

Despite the projected stagnation in cargo volumes, demand for maritime transport measured in ton-miles is expected to climb 1.5% in 2026 as ships take longer routes.

Meanwhile, containerized trade between developing economies in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America grew by 12.1% in 2025, accounting for nearly a third of global container trade growth.

The report highlights that least developed countries and small island developing states remain particularly vulnerable to shipping disruptions, as rising transportation costs contribute to higher food prices and inflation.

UNCTAD recommends strengthening regional cooperation, establishing shared food and fuel reserves, and coordinating alternative trade routes and customs procedures.

The agency projects a recovery in global seaborne trade in 2027, with cargo volumes expected to grow by 3.2%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan was pushing for stronger transport connectivity between Central Asia and Europe amid disruptions to major global maritime routes.