Glimmers: Why satisfying videos are so hard to stop watching

Part of the appeal of these seemingly ordinary moments can be understood through a concept known as “glimmers,” small experiences that create feelings of pleasure, calm, safety or connection.

The term was introduced by American psychotherapist Deb Dana in her 2018 book The Polyvagal Theory in Therapy: Engaging the Rhythm of Regulation. Dana described glimmers as small cues that can help people experience a sense of safety and connection. They are often presented as the opposite of triggers, which are cues associated with danger or distress.

Nara Smith making Coca Cola from scratch 😳 pic.twitter.com/68DRSuIJgk — David Garvi (@DavidGarvi1) July 18, 2024

A glimmer does not have to be an important or extraordinary event. It can be sunlight through a window, the smell of coffee, a familiar song, an animal approaching for attention or a brief interaction with a friendly stranger.

On social media, a similar attraction may help explain the popularity of videos built around simple, satisfying transformations.

Carpet and rug cleaning is one of the clearest examples. The viewer sees something dirty and chaotic gradually become clean and orderly, usually through predictable movements and with an obvious result.

Amazing design dark dirty carpet foam cleaning pic.twitter.com/RY3MRa5diw — cyluzz (@cyluzz_) August 11, 2026

Pressure washing, car detailing, decluttering, restocking shelves, organizing refrigerators, cake decorating and restoration videos use much the same formula.

FRIDGE for top refrigerator organization✨ pic.twitter.com/DgZEigw73H — Obaa Afya Hipsy🧚🏼‍♀️🧡 (@Hipsy_afya) April 30, 2026

That feeling became particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, when uncertainty disrupted everyday routines and millions of people spent more time at home and online.

Glimmers, however, are not simply another name for positive thinking.

They also differ from what is commonly called “toxic positivity,” the pressure to remain positive while dismissing fear, sadness, anger or other uncomfortable emotions.

Noticing a pleasant moment does not require pretending that everything is fine. A person can be worried about work, grieving or having a difficult day and still notice warm sunlight, a favorite smell or a satisfying video.

In that sense, the idea is not about replacing negative experiences with positive ones, but noticing that small pleasant experiences can exist alongside them.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on how to stay focused and what scientists say really works.