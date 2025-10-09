Germany's exports fell 0.5%, imports down by 1.3% in Aug
14:20, 9 October 2025
In August, both exports and imports in Germany fell by 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, compared to the same month last year, Agenzia Nova reports, citing the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
In August 2025, goods worth €129.7 billion were exported from Germany, and goods worth a total of €112.5 billion were imported.
The foreign trade balance thus closed with a surplus of €17.2 billion.
In August 2024, it stood at +€21.9 billion.
Most of Germany's exports went to the states, although they decreased by 2,5 percent.
Most imports, however, came from China, down 4,5 percent compared to August 2024," the Destatis report states.