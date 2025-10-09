Germany's exports fell 0.5%, imports down by 1.3% in Aug

In August 2025, goods worth €129.7 billion were exported from Germany, and goods worth a total of €112.5 billion were imported.

The foreign trade balance thus closed with a surplus of €17.2 billion.

In August 2024, it stood at +€21.9 billion.

Most of Germany's exports went to the states, although they decreased by 2,5 percent.

Most imports, however, came from China, down 4,5 percent compared to August 2024," the Destatis report states.