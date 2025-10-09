EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Germany's exports fell 0.5%, imports down by 1.3% in Aug

    14:20, 9 October 2025

    In August, both exports and imports in Germany fell by 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, compared to the same month last year, Agenzia Nova reports, citing the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

    Germany's exports fell 0.5%, imports by 1.3% in Aug
    Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

    In August 2025, goods worth €129.7 billion were exported from Germany, and goods worth a total of €112.5 billion were imported.

    The foreign trade balance thus closed with a surplus of €17.2 billion. 

    In August 2024, it stood at +€21.9 billion.

    Most of Germany's exports went to the states, although they decreased by 2,5 percent. 

    Most imports, however, came from China, down 4,5 percent compared to August 2024," the Destatis report states.

    World News Germany Economy Exports Imports
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All