His appointment is part of a reshuffle at the central bank prompted by the departures next year of president Christine Lagarde, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel and chief economist Philip Lane.

German chancellor Merz and his Finance minister, Klingbeil, are due to make Brunnermeier's nomination official on Wednesday. The 57-year-old Brunnermeier is a professor at Princeton University. He has also advised several institutions, including the Bundesbank and the Bank for International Settlements.

The chief economist role at the ECB carries considerable influence, as the post-holder helps shape monetary policy and interest rate decisions through substantive analysis. The current chief economist is Ireland's Philip Lane, who is due to leave in May 2027.

With Germany choosing the chief economist, Spain's Pablo Hernández de Cos is more likely to become ECB president. He has France's backing. Current ECB president Lagarde is due to leave on 7 February next year.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, meanwhile, is leaving for the IMF and is expected to be succeeded by Laurence Boone, currently head of Santander France.

Earlier, it was reported that Christine Lagarde is set to step down as the ECB President on February 7, 2027.