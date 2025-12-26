German municipal association seeks €500m fund to fight loneliness

The money would support local institutions such as libraries and adult education centers, which are seen as key places for social interaction.

Speaking to Funke Medien, the association’s chief executive André Berghegger said action on loneliness must not fail due to a lack of funding. He suggested the money could come from European Union resources, unused funds, or reallocations within the federal budget.

According to the association, loneliness is often felt first at the local level, making municipalities the most effective place to respond.

Berghegger highlighted libraries and adult education centers as examples of places that play a crucial role in social exchange. Such spaces, he said, should remain permanently open in order to foster community life and reduce isolation.

