Genetic study identifies neurological mechanisms as main drivers of chronic cough

The study included almost 30,000 individuals experiencing chronic cough from multiple population health resources including the UK Biobank, EXCEED Study, the Copenhagen Hospital Biobank, Genes & Health and the eMERGE Network.

As the largest and most diverse genetic study of chronic cough to date, researchers uncovered genes involved in neuronal signalling and sensory pathways, revealing a neurological basis for the condition.

The findings advance understanding of cough reflex hypersensitivity as a nervous system-mediated process and open up opportunities for the development of new targeted treatments.

Additionally, the study revealed shared genetics between chronic cough and chronic pain, suggesting shared neurological mechanisms. This insight offers a promising foundation for future research studies and could help inform effective strategies for managing both conditions.

Dr. Kayesha Coley, from the University of Leicester’s Genetic Epidemiology group, who led the study, said, “Our study represents a major step forward for understanding the biological mechanisms underlying the condition, and we hope it will inform future drug developments.”

Chronic cough can severely impact quality of life, often causing fatigue, breathlessness, disturbed sleep, and emotional distress. For many, it becomes a debilitating condition that disrupts everyday life and social interactions.