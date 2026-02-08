Genetic biobank established in UAE

U.S. biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences announced the launch of a large-scale cryoconservation facility—the Colossal BioVault and World Preservation Lab—aimed at safeguarding the genetic material of endangered species worldwide.

The project aims to preserve genetic diversity for long-term conservation research and to maintain viable biological material for future species recovery efforts in the event of population decline.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, tens of thousands of species are currently at risk of extinction, with some estimates suggesting that up to 50% of all species could disappear by 2050.

Envisioned as a modern-day “Noah’s Ark,” the BioVault is intended to serve as a backup plan for life on Earth. The data collected through the project will be made openly available to scientists worldwide, while the laboratory itself will form part of the Museum of the Future exhibition, allowing visitors to observe scientists at work in real time.

