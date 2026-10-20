Gen Z is becoming the least happy generation

The decline accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the figure dropped to 39% in 2020. Although it recovered to 51% in 2023, it has since fallen again.

The trend also affects adults aged 30 to 44. Their thriving rate stands at 45% in 2026, down from a peak of 62% in 2016 and 2017. Among Americans aged 45 to 64, the rate is 46%, matching the lowest level recorded for this group in 2008.

In contrast, Americans aged 65 and older are reporting better life evaluations. Their thriving rate has risen from 38% in 2008 to 53% in 2026, matching the record high reached in 2021.

What is behind the decline?

Gallup's analysis points to several factors associated with the decline in well-being among younger adults, including rising depression rates, weaker close relationships, less daily enjoyment and a reduced sense of productivity.

Since 2019, the share of young adults reporting that they experience significant enjoyment every day has fallen, while satisfaction with living standards and confidence in the future have also weakened. The report also identifies difficulties in achieving personal goals and declining enthusiasm about the future as contributing factors.

Economic uncertainty is another concern. Younger Americans face challenges related to housing affordability, job market pessimism and fears that artificial intelligence could replace their jobs. Concerns about the future availability of Social Security and Medicare benefits may also add to their financial uncertainty.

Loneliness and declining trust in political and social institutions are further concerns. According to Gallup, only 14% of Americans aged 18 to 34 said they were extremely proud to be American, down 10 percentage points from 2025.

Why are older Americans doing better?

The improving life evaluations among Americans aged 65 and older are partly associated with greater financial security.

In this age group, 59% said they had enough money to do everything they wanted, while 67% reported not worrying about money during the previous week. Food insecurity has also declined, with 6% saying they had experienced it at least once in the past year.

The report also points to improvements in some health indicators, including lower reported rates of high blood pressure and diabetes compared with seven years ago. Older adults are also visiting dentists more frequently, another factor associated with better well-being.

The 2026 findings are based on three quarterly web surveys conducted in February, May and August, involving a total of 15,156 U.S. adults.

Gallup classifies respondents as thriving based on their assessments of their current lives and expectations for the next five years. Participants must rate their current lives at least 7 out of 10 and their anticipated lives in five years at least 8 out of 10 to meet the criteria.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a report by IGN Entertainment revealed generational differences in gaming habits, showing that Gen Z players are driven by online communities and social media.