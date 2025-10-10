EN
    Gazan Doctor Hussam Abu Sufiya nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

    12:53, 10 October 2025

    The pediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza Hussam Abu Sufiya has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize to recognize the courage of health workers who continue their duties during the war, a Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    His nomination was initiated by the Doctors for Gaza organization from the Netherlands for his unwavering courage and humanity. Over 40,000 signed a petition in support of the doctor’s candidacy.

    Doctor Hussam Abu Sufiya symbolizes resilience and humanitarianism amid the prolonged siege of the region. Despite relentless bombardments and threats Abu Safiya remained at his hospital, caring for patients until his arrest by Israeli forces in December 2024.

    According to Palestinian mass media outlets, he is currently held without trial in Israel under harsh conditions that affect his health.

    As earlier reported, his son, 15-year-old Ibrahim, died during Israel’s attack last October. Despite his personal tragedy Hussam Abu Sufiya worked at the hospital until his detention.

    According to human rights watchdogs, over 1,600 health workers have been killed since the start of the conflict, while hundreds remain in custody.

    His wife Albina Abu Safiya and children are citizens of Kazakhstan. They were evacuated from Gaza in August 2025 and are now safe. Kazakhstan provided humanitarian support and asylum to the family.

    This nomination is a source of pride and gratitude not only for our family, but for all medical workers who showed courage and humanity under the most difficult circumstances, his son Ilyas Abu Safiya told Kazinform News Agency.

    The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is to be announced today, October 10 in Oslo.

    338 candidates were nominated this year at large.

    Among the nominees is U.S. President Donald Trump.

