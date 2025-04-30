GASTAT: Non-oil exports rise by 13.1% in 2024 in Saudi Arabia

According to the bulletin, the ratio of non-oil exports (including re-exports) to imports increased to 35.3% in 2024, up from 35.1% in 2023. Meanwhile, the share of oil exports in total exports decreased from 77.3% in 2023 to 73.1% in 2024.

The bulletin showed that “chemical industry products” topped the list of non-oil exports, accounting for 25.5% of the total, while “machinery, electrical equipment, and parts” led imports with a 25.3% share.

China remained Saudi Arabia’s top trading partner in merchandise trade, accounting for 15.2% of total Saudi exports in 2024, while imports from China accounted for 23.9% of the Kingdom’s total imports during the same year.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector continued on an upward trajectory, with the Kingdom welcoming 30 million international visitors in 2024, representing a 9.5 percent increase from a year before.