Game of Thrones goes to big screen with Aegon’s Conquest

During Warner Bros.’ presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it was announced that the title may change at a later stage of production.

The project is part of the studio’s long-term slate, covering releases beyond 2027.

The plot will focus on Aegon I Targaryen, the conqueror from the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R. R. Martin. Together with his sisters, he united the lands of Westeros and forged the Iron Throne, which became a symbol of power in the saga.

The history of the Targaryen dynasty was previously detailed in the book Fire and Blood, which chronicles the rise and fall of its rulers.

The screenplay will be written by Beau Willimon, known for his work on House of Cards and Andor.

The franchise continues to expand: Season 3 of the prequel House of the Dragon is expected this summer, while a second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been ordered.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Game of Thrones received a record 32 nominations at the Emmy Awards, marking the highest number of nominations for a single season and bringing its total to 161 nominations over the course of its run.