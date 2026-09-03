Galymzhan Koishybayev named deputy PM and Government Office head

Koishybayev’s appointment follows the approval of his candidacy by the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, the Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay.

The committee considered his candidacy in accordance with Article 30 of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies.”

Following the meeting, the committee adopted a conclusion recommending Koishybayev for appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Government Office.

Koishybayev began his professional career in 1985 as a proofreader at Kazzapselproekt.

He entered Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service in 1995, serving as an attaché and third secretary at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia. He later became first secretary and counsellor at the embassy before serving as minister-counsellor from 1998 to 2004.

In 2004, Koishybayev was appointed Kazakhstan’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He subsequently worked as chief inspector at the Foreign Policy Centre of the Presidential Administration from October 2004 to February 2006.

From 2006 to 2008, he served as Ambassador-at-Large at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Koishybayev then served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Lithuania from December 2008 to June 2016. During this period, he was also accredited as ambassador to Latvia, Estonia and Finland.

From March 2016 to March 2019, he served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In March 2019, Koishybayev was appointed head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, a position he held through several reappointments until 2023.

In January 2023, he became Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Government Office of Kazakhstan and was subsequently reappointed to the position.

Koishybayev graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University in 1991 and completed postgraduate studies at the university from 1991 to 1994.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had issued a decree, reappointing Yerzhan Sadenov as Minister of Internal Affairs.