    Gale-force winds, snowstorms forecast for southern Kazakhstan

    00:26, 25 February 2026

    Clear, dry weather is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Wednesday as an anticyclone takes hold, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    Snowstorm
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    However, southern regions are bracing for unstable weather due to passing atmospheric fronts. These areas can expect precipitation, at times heavy, along with black ice. Besides, the Kyzylorda region will see snowstorms.

    Patchy fog is predicted across the country.

    In central, eastern, and southern regions of Kazakhstan, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. The wind speed will even reach 25-28 m/s in some southern areas.

     

    Almas Zhexenbekov
