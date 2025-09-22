G7 members Britain, Canada recognize Palestinian state, others follow suit

The move, which was followed by Australia and Portugal, came as France, another G7 member, is expected to follow suit amid the worsening humanitarian situation and increasing civilian casualties in Gaza. Almost two years after Israel launched its attack on Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, there is little prospect of an immediate cease-fire.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video post on X, "The hope of a two-state solution is fading, but we cannot let that light go out."

The United States remains reluctant.

An international conference on the proposed two-state solution will take place at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York on Monday.

Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned the recognition, calling it a "reward" for Hamas.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the development, saying it would allow "the State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighborliness."

Japan, also a G7 member, has stressed the need for the two-state solution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Still, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday that Japan does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state for now.

Around 150 nations have recognized Palestine as a state.

To note, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Brazil, Jordan, China, France, and South Africa together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), issued a statement calling for action to preserve humanity in war.