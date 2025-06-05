Future of ‘World of Tanks’ in Russia uncertain, says company spokesperson

It has recently become known that the popular game World of Tanks will no longer operate in the Russian Federation. The court recognized the activities of the gaming company Lesta Games as extremist in Russia. How will this decision affect your international assets and partnerships?

- First of all, the activities of the gaming company Lesta Games are not recognized as extremist. The lawsuit was administrative and concerned only individuals, Viktor Kisly and Malik Khatazhayev. The court's accusation concerned Malik Khatazhayev and affected Lesta in terms of prohibitive measures since it was his property. Now Lesta has been transferred to the ownership of the state, which would be impossible if its activities were recognized as extremist.

The issue of international partnership will be decided depending on how the policy regarding game licenses is built. The license belongs to Wargaming, and what will happen next is unclear.

Would it be possible to challenge this decision in the appellate or international order?

- If we are talking about the court decision regarding Malik Khatazhayev, then we are planning an appeal in the Russian jurisdiction. However, it is clear to everyone that this accusation was brought to light with the aim of seizing a profitable asset, and accordingly the temporary manager, and then the new buyer, were the initiators of this process.

For example, the international fund Gem Capital has been trying to acquire Lesta for a year, just pointing out to the owner the risks of nationalization. It will be funny if they or individuals associated with them come to manage the company.

Does the ban on the use of brands and IP associated with World of Tanks apply to the territory of Russia?

- Mir tankov, Mir korabley, and Tanks Blitz are present on the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Tanks Blitz are not present on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

Will the IP ban prevent the release of a "depersonalized" version of the game?

- It is impossible to make a depersonalized version of an online game in principle; it cannot be “pirated” or “hijacked”. In World of Tanks alone, more than a hundred technical licenses are used for various elements: sound, physics, and interfaces. Without them, product support and development are impossible.

Are there ways to compensate for losses by redirecting players to other platforms or games?

- If we are talking about game development in the field of online games, then no company on the planet can carry out such an operation, “redirect players” anywhere. Online games rely on a stable audience that is true to its tastes. The only competitor to "Tanks" is "Tanks" itself, and the same applies to "Ships." These are unique products that did not look for an audience and did not attract it from other games but created and grew their audience for a long time. People used to learn to use a computer to play Tanki. There is no way to transfer this audience anywhere now.

