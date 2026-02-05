Fuel train derails in Russia, causes explosion, fire

"According to updated information at the moment, as a result of the incident at the Kochetovka station in Michurinsk, 11 tank cars with gasoline and 5 with gas caught fire. Two firefighting trains and 25 units of equipment are working at the scene," Tambov Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pervyshov did not specify the cause of the accident. He said that once the fire is extinguished, the railway tracks will be inspected for damage, after which repair crews will begin restoration work.

Earlier, the regional office of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire had been localized over an area of 1,000 square meters.

Rail traffic in Michurinsk has been restored, according to Deputy Governor Yevgeny Zimenko.

Earlier, it was reported that the largest train drivers’ union in Spain has called for a nationwide strike to demand safety assurances after three derailments left dozens dead and wounded this week.