Fruit and vegetable juice production increased in Kazakhstan
18:26, 23 July 2025
In January-May 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 6.3% rise in production of fruit and vegetable juices against the same period of 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
In the first five months of 2025, domestic enterprises manufactured 36,300 tons of juice. The share of Kazakhstani products has reached 60% on the market.
Kazakhstan imported some 24,200 tons of juice in the reporting period, recording a 13.6% year-on-year increase.
Meanwhile, exports decreased by 0.4%, with 1,300 tons delivered to the foreign markets.
Domestic consumption increased by 9.3% and reached 59,300 tons, while in January-May 2024, only 54,200 tons of juice were sold.