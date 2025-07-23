EN
    Fruit and vegetable juice production increased in Kazakhstan

    18:26, 23 July 2025

    In January-May 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 6.3% rise in production of fruit and vegetable juices against the same period of 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    In the first five months of 2025, domestic enterprises manufactured 36,300 tons of juice. The share of Kazakhstani products has reached 60% on the market.

    Kazakhstan imported some 24,200 tons of juice in the reporting period, recording a 13.6% year-on-year increase.

    Meanwhile, exports decreased by 0.4%, with 1,300 tons delivered to the foreign markets.

    Domestic consumption increased by 9.3% and reached 59,300 tons, while in January-May 2024, only 54,200 tons of juice were sold.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
