Frosts set to grip Kazakhstan throughout weekend

The vast Siberian anticyclone will set the tone throughout the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing weather without precipitation over the next three days. The country’s southwest, mountainous districts of the south and southeast are expected to brace for snow and rain, high wind and ice-slick. Fog is forecast to blanket the country in the morning and at nighttime.

Air temperature is predicted to plunge to -10-18 degrees Celsius in the country’s north and east and as low as to -23 degrees Celsius in the extreme east.

Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions, as well as the city of Astana were forecast earlier to wake up to foggy streets.