Frosts give way to snowfall and blizzards across Kazakhstan

The cyclone is reported to bring more unstable weather conditions, such as precipitation (rain and snow), icy roads, as well as snowfall and blizzard in the northern, central, and eastern areas.

Wind speed will intensify, and fog will spread across the country at night and in the morning.

In the northern, central, and eastern regions, nighttime temperatures will rise to between -5°C and -15°C. During the day, temperatures are expected to remain between 0°C and -5°C.

In the western, southern, and southeastern regions, nighttime temperatures are expected to range from 0 to -5°C. During the day, temperatures will rise to between 0 and +8°C