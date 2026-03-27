From trash to treasure: Fish waste becomes health product in Thailand



According to VNA, the research team, based at the Faculty of Integrative Medicine and led by Watchara Damjuti, focused on utilising discarded parts of blackchin tilapia, including heads, bones, scales and tails. These materials are typically treated as industrial waste and can contribute to pollution if not properly managed.



Using a newly developed extraction process, the scientists were able to convert these by-products into bioavailable calcium. Laboratory analysis confirmed that the resulting material is free from heavy metals and microbial contamination.



The calcium content of the extracted product ranges between 12 and 15 per cent, placing it on par with calcium derived from other commonly used fish sources.



This approach demonstrates how waste streams from the food processing industry can be repurposed into valuable resources, supporting more sustainable production models.



According to the researchers, the bio-calcium produced through this method could be used as a dietary supplement to support bone and dental health, reduce the risk of osteoporosis, and contribute to proper muscle and nerve function.



By providing an alternative and accessible source of calcium, the innovation could help address nutritional gaps across different age groups, especially among older adults. In addition to dietary use, the extracted calcium may be applied in a range of health and personal care products, including oral hygiene solutions.



Researchers also highlighted the environmental benefits of the method. By converting fish waste into a useful product, the process helps reduce odour, minimise waste accumulation and limit wastewater contamination associated with the fish-processing industry.



Earlier, it was reported that Chinese researchers had used an AI-powered blood test to spot deadly cardiac events.