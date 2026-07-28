From the first transaction to national recognition: Bank RBK honored for advancing interoperable QR payments

The award acknowledges the bank's active role in one of the key initiatives driving the digital transformation of Kazakhstan's financial sector: the implementation of the Interbank Mobile Payment System and the unified interoperable QR payment standard.

Bank RBK played a pivotal role in the project. In November 2024, it became the first bank in Kazakhstan to successfully complete a demonstration transaction using the unified interbank QR code, acting as the issuing bank for the pilot project's first transaction under the National Payment Corporation of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. By doing so, Bank RBK became one of the pioneers in introducing a technology that is now evolving into a nationwide industry standard for cashless payments.

The unified interbank QR system allows customers to pay for purchases regardless of which bank's mobile app they use or which bank's payment terminal is installed at the merchant. For businesses, it reduces the cost of accepting cashless payments and eliminates the need to install multiple POS terminals when working with different acquiring banks.

Throughout 2025 and 2026, the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the National Payment Corporation steadily expanded banks' access to the system, viewing the rollout of interoperable QR payments as a key milestone in building the country's modern national payment infrastructure.

"It is a great honor for Bank RBK to receive this award. From the very beginning, we supported the initiative of the National Bank and the National Payment Corporation because we recognized that interoperable QR payments would become the new standard in Kazakhstan. It is especially symbolic that Bank RBK was the first to complete such a transaction, making a practical contribution to launching the technology. Today, we continue to expand our modern payment services, making our customers' everyday financial transactions even more convenient, faster and more secure," said Aidos Mukhamedzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

The award underscores Bank RBK's contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's digital payments ecosystem and reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to introducing innovative financial services designed to enhance customer convenience and support the growth of the cashless economy.

License No. 1.1.821.135 dated July 15, 2026, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK recorded the strongest growth in retail deposits among Kazakhstan's largest banks.