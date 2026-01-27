From Moscow to Beijing: Gold reserves surge worldwide since 2000

The largest net increase in gold holdings over the period from 2000 to 2024 was recorded in Russia, where reserves rose by 1,948 tones. China ranked second, adding 1,885 tones.

India also posted a significant increase in gold reserves, expanding its holdings by 518 tones. It was followed by Türkiye with a rise of 501 tones and Poland, which added 345 tones.

Kazakhstan was also among the countries actively strengthening their gold positions, with official gold reserves increasing by 227 tones over the period under review.

In addition, notable growth in gold reserves was recorded in Saudi Arabia, up 180 tones, Thailand, up 161 tones, Mexico, up 113 tones, Qatar, up 110 tones, Hungary, up 107 tones, and Singapore, up 93 tones.

The growing interest in gold among central banks is linked to the diversification of international reserves, a reduced reliance on foreign currencies, and efforts to enhance the resilience of financial systems amid global economic uncertainty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on January 26, gold futures prices hit a new all-time high, surpassing $5,100 per troy ounce.