From Lebanon to Sudan: BRICS outlines position on escalating regional crises

The issues were addressed in the Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document adopted after the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi on May 14-15 under India’s 2026 chairmanship.

The document says BRICS members exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and the Middle East. It notes that members expressed their respective national positions, while views raised during the meeting included the need for an early resolution of current crises, dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure.

The ministers also pointed to the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce through international waterways. According to the statement, many members also stressed the impact of recent regional developments on the global economy.

On Lebanon, the ministers recalled the ceasefire agreement and called on all parties to observe its terms and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701. They condemned continued violations of the ceasefire and of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

The ministers also underlined the role of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL. They said the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN personnel and equipment should be ensured, and condemned attacks against UNIFIL installations and personnel. The statement expressed condolences over the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers and two French peacekeepers serving under the mission.

The document also addressed the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, stressing the importance of navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law. The ministers encouraged diplomatic efforts, including continued support for Yemen’s peace process under UN auspices, and called for action to address the humanitarian situation in Yemen. The statement notes that one member had reservations on some aspects of this paragraph.

On Sudan, the ministers expressed concern over the deteriorating situation, including the worsening humanitarian crisis and the growing risk of extremism and terrorism. They called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, a peaceful settlement through dialogue, and sustained, urgent and unhindered humanitarian access for the Sudanese population.

The ministers also reaffirmed support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. They called for a peaceful and inclusive political transition, support for post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation, and a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process facilitated by the United Nations.

The statement also highlighted the risks posed by foreign terrorist fighters in Syria and stressed the need to address the issue. It further reaffirmed the need for the withdrawal of occupying forces from Syria.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BRICS foreign ministers had called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, unhindered humanitarian access, and support for Palestinian statehood.