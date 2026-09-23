From first client to own business: The story of a 20-year-old HackAlem AI participant

In an interview with Qazinform News Agency correspondent, the young developer shared how a client project evolved into a startup, why educational centers are reluctant to move away from Excel, and how he plans to spend the prize money if his team wins.

Aybek, could you tell us about the idea behind your project, OneCenter?

We are developing software to automate the operations of educational centers. Our goal is to bring all key business management processes together in one system. The platform includes electronic signatures, integration with Kaspi and WhatsApp, and tools for monitoring a center's operations. Essentially, it allows managers to oversee and manage their business processes through a single platform.

Similar solutions already exist on the market. What gives your product a competitive advantage?

When we studied the market, we noticed that most existing solutions target larger players, such as private schools. These companies have large teams and substantial budgets, while their software tends to be relatively expensive.

We decided to focus on smaller educational centers. Based on our research, competition in this segment is significantly lower, so we see considerable opportunities to develop and expand our product.

Why do you think competition in this segment is relatively low?

Many educational centers still use Excel or even keep their records on paper. They are accustomed to their existing processes and are not always ready to switch to automated systems. Some are simply unfamiliar with these solutions and do not yet understand how much they could simplify their work.

That is why one of our main objectives is to demonstrate the benefits of automation and encourage managers to try a new approach.

How did you come up with the idea for OneCenter? Was it influenced by your university environment, or had you always planned to start your own business?

It originally started as a custom software development project. A client approached me because he needed this type of software. However, as we worked on the project, we realized that it would be more beneficial for both of us to develop the product together, so we decided to become business partners.

My partner now focuses primarily on the business side, while I handle the technical implementation and software development.

So, at just 20 years old, you already have your own product and customers. How do you plan to expand your customer base?

Yes, we are already working to expand our customer network. For us, it is important to create a product that is so reliable and user-friendly that customers will recommend it to others.

We want educational center managers to recommend our platform to one another. I believe word of mouth could become one of the most effective ways to promote our product in this market.

What are the biggest challenges you face in developing your startup?

The biggest challenge is gaining customers' trust. The education sector is quite conservative. Many managers have been using Excel and other familiar tools for years and are reluctant to change their established processes.

That is why we need to demonstrate our product, show how it works, and explain the practical benefits it can bring to their businesses.

Do you often have to explain to potential customers why they need a system like yours?

Actually, not very often. Most educational centers face similar challenges, and those are precisely the problems we are trying to solve. Once managers see our product and understand how it works, they usually recognize its potential benefits quite quickly.

How did you prepare for HackAlem AI?

To be honest, I did not do much special preparation. However, I already have experience in programming and software development, so I feel fairly confident about the direction we have chosen.

I do not think the challenge we are working on will present any major difficulties for me.

If your team wins, how do you plan to spend the prize money?

Of course, we will share the prize money among the team members. I plan to invest my share in the further development of OneCenter. In particular, the funds could go toward software development, marketing, and hiring new specialists.

For me, it is important not only to present our project at the hackathon but also to continue developing it into a fully-fledged business.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that HackAlem AI participants will gain access to OpenAI resources worth up to $1 million, while the winners will receive an additional $100,000 in OpenAI API tokens.