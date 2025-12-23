From EVs to cheese: China extends tariffs to EU dairy

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, the tariffs will take effect on Tuesday and apply to a range of EU dairy goods. The decision follows an investigation launched in August 2024 into whether subsidies provided to European dairy producers caused harm to China’s domestic dairy industry.

Chinese authorities examined support measures under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, along with additional aid from individual member states, such as direct payments and price support. The probe assessed whether these measures lowered prices in the Chinese market, increased EU producers’ market share, or reduced profitability for local companies.

Under the provisional ruling, EU dairy firms that cooperated with the investigation by submitting data and responding to questionnaires will face a tariff rate of 28.6%. Companies that did not cooperate were assigned the highest rate of 42.7%, which Chinese officials described as a standard practice in trade-remedy cases.

The move comes amid broader trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels. China has opened several trade investigations into EU agricultural products in recent months, while the EU has taken steps against Chinese electric vehicle imports.

The European Commission said it was concerned about the decision and is reviewing the basis of the investigation. A spokesperson noted that the EU intends to engage with Chinese authorities and remains committed to maintaining stable trade and investment relations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Beijing’s plans to introduce tariffs on EU pork imports.