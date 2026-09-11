From embedding constitutional values to shaping new ethics – Vice President Karin outlines domestic policy priorities

Heads of structural divisions of the President’s Executive Office and relevant central government agencies participated in the session.

The first set of issues discussed concerned the systematic promotion of constitutional values.

Karin emphasized that the values enshrined in the Constitution serve as the conceptual core of the President’s strategic reform course aimed at comprehensive modernization of the country.

He noted that state policy must focus on embedding progressive constitutional principles, including: ensuring the rule of law and order; strengthening national unity, inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord; development of culture, education, science, and innovation; environmental protection; embedding in society a culture of hard work, social optimism, and the idea of responsible and constructive patriotism.

Karin highlighted two key documents guiding the state's work in this area: the Presidential Decree "On approving the basic principles, values, and directions of the domestic policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and the Action Plan for pomoting the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted on the instruction of the Head of State.