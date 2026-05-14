From ChatGPT to local models: How Kazakhstan could select AI tools for classrooms

The comments follow a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on measures to introduce AI into the country’s secondary education system. Smyshlyaeva also noted that the recently adopted law "On Artificial Intelligence" calls for the creation of a registry of AI products, which government agencies will be able to publish in open sources as a recommended list.

According to Smyshlyayeva, negotiations are currently being discussed with international companies, including developers of ChatGPT, while new education-focused systems are also being created on the basis of existing AI models.

"It's something like voluntary accreditation. That is, a government agency can publish a recommended list of systems in its open sources. There can be different models here; there are no restrictions yet. We haven't introduced licensing yet, but to be included in such a trusted list of recommendations from the industry ministry, you must pass an audit," the deputy explained.

First and foremost, the audit will focus on information security.

"If it's a foreign model and if it uses students' personal data, then it must localize it within our country. That is, this is already the first requirement," Smyshlyayeva explained.

Next, the system must undergo a functionality audit, as well as an AI performance audit.

"This is a specific type of audit that involves testing the system for, say, prompt hacking. This is when the system is hacked with questions and forced to say something it shouldn't. That is, for example, testing for hallucinations and so on," she said.

According to the deputy, local AI models trained on domestic data and offering higher security standards are expected to be prioritized for schools. She noted these systems may be smaller and narrowly specialized rather than universal models similar to ChatGPT.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, under the presidential decree, the government is expected to approve by July 1, 2026 a comprehensive AI integration plan for secondary education covering 2026-2029.