From campus to economy: Kazakh universities turn AI into working products

Today, program participants are not just learning about artificial intelligence technologies – they're building their own solutions that are already being deployed across a range of industries.

One of the key outcomes is that student and university teams are moving beyond academic exercises to develop products that businesses, industry, healthcare providers, and government agencies actually want. Many projects are now in pilot phases, have secured backing from international partners, and are catching the eye of investors.

It is particularly noteworthy that AI solutions developed within universities are beginning to make their way into industry and the real economy sector.

For instance, Astana IT University has developed EnergyDronesAI – a system that uses drones to automatically detect defects in solar panels. The project has received an international grant from Shell and won a gold award at an international competition in China.

The Kazakh-British Technical University, in partnership with KazMunayGas, is working on KMG.AIAN – an intelligent AI assistant designed to analyze data in the oil and gas sector.

D. Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University has created Smart Safety Monitor, a system for managing movement and improving industrial safety in mines. The project has received grant support from the World Bank.

Healthcare and inclusivity are also in focus. Astana Medical University is rolling out ZhanCare.AI, a telemedicine platform already being used in collaboration with various medical organizations.

Astana IT University is developing CortexAI, a clinical decision-support system for transplantology, which has received an international grant from partners in Saudi Arabia.

Another important strand is technology for people with special needs. L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University is introducing SignBridge – an AI-powered solution that automatically provides sign-language interpretation for media content in Kazakh. The technology is already being used in broadcasts on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

AI is also gaining traction in tourism, finance, and digital security. The International Information Technology University is deploying TrustTravel, a platform for automating tourist services that already has eight companies signed up.

Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University, together with a SeoulTech branch, is developing PhishGuard AI – a platform designed to protect users and financial systems from phishing attacks and other digital threats. Talks are currently underway with the prosecutor's office on adopting the solution.

Narxoz University, in partnership with Queen's University, is working on ITEQ, a project to enable frictionless cross-border payments. A pilot agreement has already been signed with Bank CenterCredit.

University innovations are also driving digital transformation in business. The Kazakh-British Technical University is implementing KOZ AI, a platform for comprehensive company automation that integrates AI into CRM, ERP, marketing, and BI systems. The project currently serves more than 30 clients and has significant export potential.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is developing AI Startify Incubator, an online startup incubation platform in partnership with Astana Hub.

Meanwhile, G. Daukeyev Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications is introducing Ushqyn AI – a unified contact center platform that automates the processing and routing of customer enquiries. The project has already established cooperation with Kazakhtelecom and other telecom operators.

Developing AI, education, and science is a strategic priority for Kazakhstan's government. All current initiatives – from modernizing educational programs and building AI infrastructure to training specialists and delivering the AI-Sana program – are part of a long-term national strategy to shape the economy of the future.

The future of AI is taking shape in Kazakhstan's universities, with the program expanding steadily across all regions. In doing so, it is creating a single, cohesive ecosystem that spans skills training, research, and the deployment of advanced technologies across the economy and social sectors.

As previously reported, 27 universities had been chosen to roll out the AI-Sana program.