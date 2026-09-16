From Astana to Seoul: President’s TV and Radio Complex, The Korea Times newspaper agree to develop media partnership

The key areas of the partnership will include the regular exchange of news and analytical materials, the mutual promotion of content, and the implementation of joint media projects.

The memorandum will allow The Korea Times audience to receive reliable, first-hand information about Kazakhstan, while giving viewers and readers of the president’s TV and Radio Complex access to exclusive analytics on events in South Korea and the Asia-Pacific region.

During the meeting, representatives of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, noted that it is vital for the TRC to build sustainable partnerships with reputable foreign media outlets.

The cooperation between the President’s TV and Radio Complex and The Korea Times will serve as an effective platform for exchanging experience, developing relevant media projects, and fostering a deeper mutual understanding between our nations.

Oh Young-jin, President of The Korea Times, stated that the new agreements provide an important foundation for practical cooperation, which will contribute to the further development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.

“Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea are building a strategic partnership in various sectors – ranging from the economy to cultural and humanitarian exchanges. Today, new perspectives and great opportunities are opening up for the development of Kazakh-Korean ties, including media partnerships,” Oh Young-jin stressed.

The signing of the memorandum marks the next step in expanding the international outreach of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex.

As a reminder, the international partner network of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex currently brings together around 70 foreign media organizations from various regions across the globe. These include CMG, TASS, Al Jazeera, Yonhap, Kyodo, Jiji Press, Agenzia Nova, Anadolu Agency, ANI, Associated Press of Pakistan, TV BRICS, and other media outlets.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the country’s largest full-cycle media company specializing in the production and distribution of media content across all platforms. The company’s structure includes Jibek Joly TV channel and its namesake radio station for the domestic Kazakhstani audience, international TV channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, Kazinform International News Agency, the Documentary Film Center, and the digital division TRKLAB.

The Korea Times is the oldest and one of the most influential English-language daily newspapers in South Korea. Founded in 1950, it is part of the major national Hankook Ilbo Media Group. The newspaper serves as the country’s primary English-language information bridge to the outside world, specializing in in-depth coverage of politics, economy, business, international relations, and culture.