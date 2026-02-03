EN
    From Almaty to Bishkek: Central Asia, U.S. unite for economic breakthrough at 2nd B5+1 Forum

    10:45, 3 February 2026

    On February 4-5, 2026, the capital of Kyrgyzstan will host the 2nd Business (B)5+1 Forum, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kabar.

    Bishkek to host landmark B5+1 Forum: Central Asia and U.S. unite for economic breakthrough
    Photo credit: Kabar

    This high-level event, organized jointly with the Cabinet of Ministers, is called to become the main platform for a dialogue between business leaders and governments of the Central Asian countries and the United States.

    The goal is to strengthen regional economic cooperation and develop collaboration between the public and private sectors.

    The priority areas of the forum will be agriculture, banking and finance, important mineral resources, e-commerce and information technologies, transport and logistics, and tourism.

    The first B5+1 Forum was held in Almaty on March 14-15, 2024, bringing together 250 stakeholders and business representatives from ten countries.

    The B5+1 Forum is the business counterpart to the C5+1 diplomatic platform, uniting five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States.

     

