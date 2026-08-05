From +22°C to +42°C: Thunderstorm, hail and another heatwave to brace Kazakhstan

The northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts associated with it will keep affecting Kazakhstan’s north and east. Rain and thunderstorms are expected there, and hail is possible in some areas.

Residents of northern regions will enjoy comfortable (+22+27°C) temperatures in the daytime.

Meanwhile, western and southern regions will experience another heatwave, Warm air masses moving in from Iran will push temperatures up to +34 to +39°C in the west and +37 to +42°C in the south.