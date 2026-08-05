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    From +22°C to +42°C: Thunderstorm, hail and another heatwave to brace Kazakhstan

    14:43, 5 August 2026

    Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for August 5-7, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    weather in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: magnific.com

    The northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts associated with it will keep affecting Kazakhstan’s north and east. Rain and thunderstorms are expected there, and hail is possible in some areas.

    Residents of northern regions will enjoy comfortable (+22+27°C) temperatures in the daytime.

    Meanwhile, western and southern regions will experience another heatwave, Warm air masses moving in from Iran will push temperatures up to +34 to +39°C in the west and +37 to +42°C in the south.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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