From +10 to + 28°С: What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Rain is expected in the southwest on October 10-11, in the northwest and north on October 11-12, and in eastern Kazakhstan on October 10 and 12. Parts of the east may also see mixed precipitation, including rain and snow, on October 10.

Heavy rain and snow are forecast overnight on October 10 in the East Kazakhstan region, while heavy rain is expected in Turkistan region on October 12.

Fog is forecast across much of the country during nighttime and morning hours.

Daytime temperatures: +22+27 °C in western Kazakhstan, +17+25 °C in the northwest, +13+20 °C in the north, +13+22 °C in central regions, and +10+22 °C in the east.

As for southern areas, temperatures will rise to +23 +28 °C in Kyzylorda region, while Turkistan region will see cooler conditions with temperatures of +18+23°C. In southeastern regions, temperatures will range from +17 to +25°C.