French Higher School of Engineering to open in Samarkand

Rector of Samarkand International University of Technology, Yusuf Abdullayev, met with Yann Librati, Director of the International Organization of La Francophonie, to discuss cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial projects. An agreement was reached to establish the French Higher School of Engineering in collaboration with leading French engineering universities.

“The International Organization of La Francophonie operates worldwide to promote the French language, support cultural diversity, develop education and scientific research, and ensure sustainable economic growth”, said Yusuf Abdullayev. “It has over 100 partner organizations globally. The French Higher School of Engineering will contribute to developing a high-quality technological education system in Uzbekistan and training skilled engineers to meet industry needs”.

Photo credit: UzA

The institution, which will hold the status of an institute, is scheduled to open in September. It will offer key educational programs in mining, geology, oil and gas, and chemical engineering.

