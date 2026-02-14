Free online dombyra course invites Kazakhstanis worldwide

The interactive lessons will be held via Zoom. A qualified professional teacher will give the three-month intensive program for Beginner and Advanced groups.

A certificate will be awarded upon successful completion of the course.

Each participant must have their own dombyra.

Registered participants will be placed into groups by skill level.

Classes will begin in March 2026.

Exact schedules will be shared later.

Spots are limited.

For more information, contact at WhatsApp: +7 700 671 90 33 (Maral), WhatsApp: +7 705 664 72 11 (Zhandos).

To apply, please complete the registration form.

Noteworthy, declared in 2018 by the presidential decree, the National Day of Dombra is celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July. Its goal is to preserve and revive the national culture and identity.