France’s top court blocks under-15 social media ban

The decision, published on August 14, 2026, concerned legislation aimed at protecting minors from risks associated with social media use. It would have prohibited under-15s from accessing social media services provided by online platforms.

The court acknowledged that protecting younger children, safeguarding their best interests and preventing threats to public order were legitimate objectives. However, it found the restriction too broad because it could apply to online services regardless of their functions, content or the specific risks they posed to minors.

The council also noted that the law did not allow parents or legal representatives to lift or limit the ban, or authorize access to particular services in the child’s interest. The restriction did not provide for an individual assessment based on factors such as the child’s age, maturity, family situation or the nature of the service.

The court therefore concluded that the measure was not appropriate, necessary or proportionate to its objective.

The council further found that enforcing the ban would require users, including adults, to verify their age before accessing certain online services. Because the legislation did not establish the conditions and limits for such age verification, it failed to provide sufficient legal safeguards for the right to privacy.

The Constitutional Council declared Article 1 of the law contrary to the Constitution.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the French Parliament had approved a law banning children under 15 from accessing social media platforms, making France the first country in Europe to adopt such a measure.